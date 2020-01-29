Laura Amy Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In A See-Through Teddy: ‘Sheer Perfection’

Lingerie model Laura Amy served up an ultra-racy look in her latest Instagram photo share. The Australian bombshell has been keeping fans on their toes with a string of torrid lingerie shots that have made a spectacle out of her sensational curves, slipping into increasingly racier outfits for each new shoot. The stunner kicked things up a notch with her most recent upload, wherein she bared it all for the camera in a black mesh teddy that left her bodacious bosom completely exposed.

The highly-NSFW photo, which can be viewed on Instagram, saw Laura posing for a saucy mirror selfie that perfectly showcased her hourglass frame. Snapped in a modern-looking bathroom, the sizzling brunette was standing in front of the sink, and flaunted her assets in a large mirror that captured her from the mid-thigh up. The busty babe was braless under the revealing teddy and put her shapely chest on full display in the risqué attire, which was bedazzled with countless tiny white pearls that glimmered as they caught the light.

The sexy garment was a strapless design that featured a bandeau neckline, which was pulled high on Laura’s chest, cutting into the model’s famously generous decolletage area. However, her buxom curves were fully visible through the sheer lingerie — and that included the brunette’s ample cleavage. Laura played the seduction game with a coy attempt at censoring her curves with her hand and arm. The coquettish gesture failed to hide too much of her nearly bared chest, and only ended up increasing her allure.

Laura left nothing to the imagination in the seductive lingerie. The 26-year-old hottie flashed all of her killer curves, spotlighting her bountiful bust and round hips. Her insanely toned midriff was also on display, as were her narrow waistline and flat stomach. To keep from showing more than she bargained for, Laura wore a tiny black thong underneath the see-through teddy. The skimpy bottoms were a low-waist, high-cut design that accentuated her chiseled lower body, showcasing the model’s sculpted tummy.

The Australian knockout had her legs crossed one in front of the other in an elegant posture that highlighted her thighs. The gauzy teddy hemmed just below her hips, showcasing quite a bit of her toned legs. The gorgeous brunette added bling to the glittering outfit with a bangle bracelet and an assortment of shiny rings. She also showed off her eye-caching flat stiletto nails, which featured a chic French manicure.

The model wore her raven tresses down, letting her locks fall over her shoulder in a relaxed style. Although she held up the phone to her face in a way that nearly concealed her glam and beautiful features, fans could still observe that she wore an earth-toned eyeshadow and a dark eyeliner. Her makeup was complete with a touch of mascara.

The steamy post deservedly received a lot of attention from Laura’s fans, garnering more than 20,000 likes. In addition, followers left 270-plus comments under the racy selfie, which had Instagrammers drooling over Laura’s hotness.

“Ooohhh heyyyy,” wrote one person, adding a drooling-face emoji.

“Wow I must be dreaming,” quipped a second fan, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“God you are shear [sic] perfection as well. Absolutely stunning Laura [two fire emoji] keep making Australia proud,” gushed a third follower, who was clearly left in a daze by the model’s stunning beauty.