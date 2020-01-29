Katelyn Runck Becomes Amazonian Goddess In Stunning High-Slit Dress On Instagram

Instagram model Katelyn Runck looked like she came “straight out of the Amazon” in her latest post. In a series of photos on her Instagram feed, the stunning model rocked a beautiful green dress with high leg slits that did nothing but favors for her breathtaking body.

The post included two photos and a video that showed Katelyn posing by a cement wall topped with green bushes. She looked better than ever in a floor-length, emerald green, silky dress that still managed to show off a ton of skin. The top of the gown featured a neckline that plunged deep into her waist, which revealed much of Katelyn’s bare chest underneath. Her ample cleavage spilled out, and as she moved in the video, she looked close to experiencing a wardrobe malfunction.

The dress’s fabric was layered at the center and cinched to hug Katelyn’s hourglass figure closely. In addition, the gown featured high slits that began all the way at the model’s waist, which fully showed off her toned legs and revealed that she didn’t seem to be wearing ant underwear.

Katelyn went barefoot with her stunning dress, and she opted to skip the accessories. However, she did rock a full face of makeup, which included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, shaped eyebrows, and a light pink color on her full lips. Her long, black hair fell down her shoulders in sleek strands.

The first photo was taken from a side angle, which showed off Katelyn’s pert derriere as the wind blew the back half of her dress. She leaned against the wall and pointed her toes to show off the length of her pins. In the second photo, Katelyn faced the camera and held her dress open as she flashed a sultry gaze.

The video showed Katelyn in modeling action as she tugged at her dress and turned around to stick out her round booty.

Katelyn’s post garnered more than 21,000 likes and just over 1,000 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Obviously the most beautiful woman in the world if not the Universe. I am glad you’re here sharing every day!” one fan said.

“Ufff lovee this green on u beautiful,” another user added with fire emoji.

“Wow what an awesome dress. You look fantastic,” a third follower said.

“Would you take second and just look at this lady’s legs!” said a fourth fan.

Katelyn has proven time and again that she rocks any outfit she wears. Earlier this week, she stripped down to a lacy lingerie set for another multi-photo drop, and she looked just as beautiful.