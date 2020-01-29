Ariana Madix Says There Is No Questioning Her Commitment To Tom Sandoval After The Purchase Of Their New House

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are 'in it to win it.'

Ariana Madix may not be wanting to be a wife, but according to the longtime reality star, she and boyfriend Tom Sandoval aren’t lacking when it comes to their commitment to one another, especially after dropping $2 million on a new home last year.

During a January 29 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Madix spoke bout the 2019 purchase of her and Sandoval’s home in Valley Village and confirmed that while they didn’t have much furniture during filming on Season 8, things have changed drastically since the episodes were filmed.

“Listen, we got a notary, we basically signed that in blood,” Madix joked. “We are in it to win it. We have a 30-year mortgage together. We have a joint bank account. So, there’s no question of our commitment to each other.”

Throughout the past few months, Madix has been asked repeatedly if she’s changed her mind about not wanting to marry Sandoval and has continued to clarify that she does not want to tie the knot. Luckily, Sandoval is on the same page as she is as they instead focus on their career goals, including a potential second book and Sandoval’s ongoing involvement with TomTom restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

Because Madix and Sandoval didn’t want to keep the staging furniture in their new home, they went months without furniture and were seen saying that their friends were being forced to bring their own chairs during hangouts at their place. Now, however, Madix claims they have “so many chairs.” As she explained, she and Sandoval went on the hunt for “beautiful s**t” after buying their first home and took their time completing it in the way they chose.

“And Tom is building a fully functioning, one-of-a-kind, top-notch bar in our house,” Madix added. “I think he’s working on maybe getting [TomTom designer] Nick Alain to design with him.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bravo TV’s Home and Design confirmed in October that Madix and Sandoval were furnishing their home just in time for an exciting photo shoot with Los Angeles Magazine that was set to coincide with the release of their cocktail book, Fancy AF Cocktails.

Prior to getting furnished, Madix told a fan online that she and Sandoval were taking their time and decorating their new place in a meaningful way.

She tweeted, “Could have bought that beige staging furniture, but that’s just not how we roll. We don’t care to just fill it with stuff.”