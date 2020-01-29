‘Sexiest Asian Girl On Earth’ Dannie Riel Sizzles In Neon Bodysuit & Silver Over-The-Knee Boots

Dannie Riel is dropping jaws in another insanely sexy photo that was shared on her wildly popular Instagram page. As fans who follow the beauty on the platform know, Riel has been named the “Sexiest Asian Girl On Earth,” and pretty much everything that she shares garners a ton of attention from her followers. In a recent update, the bombshell left very little to the imagination in another revealing ensemble.

In the caption of the post, the model geo-tagged her location in Las Vegas Nevada, where she struck a pose inside of a hotel room that overlooked the strip. The model sat down in a chair, leaning back while clad in a neon green bodysuit that fit her like a glove, showing off her sculpted figure. The high-cut suit showcased Riel’s toned and tanned legs, and she paired the look with some sexy, silver over-the-knee boots.

Riel wore luscious curls in her long locks and also sported a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and lipstick. In the caption of the shot, Riel asked her fans how she could properly sit in a chair, joking that she should probably find some pants first. Since the update went live, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans.

In addition to an impressive 20,000 likes, the model’s post also racked up over 200 comments. Some of her followers commented on the photo to let her that she looks beautiful, while countless others raved over her sculpted figure. A few more dropped a line to share their advice on how to sit in a chair the proper way. Many others had no words and commented with their choice of emoji instead.

“EXSQUEEZE ME MA’AM, but those boots!!!!,” one fan commented on the update, adding a series of heart-eye and flame emoji.

“I think you got it down honestly. You are so sexy it hurts my whole entire body,” a second Instagrammer raved.

“Dang I just left Vegas 🙁 can I come back lol. Come back to Dallas please,” another social media user chimed in.

