Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Incredible Figure In White Bikini

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing two-piece.

On Wednesday, January 29, fitness model Yanita Yancheva shared a sizzling snap with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the Bulgarian beauty posing on a beach with what appears to be wood logs stacked on a rack in the background. She sat, with her shoulders back, on a bench in the sand. Yanita spread her long, lean legs as she gripped a pink shaker bottle from the supplement company, Rule One Proteins. The Instagram influencer gazed into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

While most of the world is experiencing winter weather, the tan and toned model looked like an absolute summer goddess. The 32-year-old flaunted her fit physique in a white bikini with cut-out detailing. The skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination. Her incredible curves and washboard abs were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The blond bombshell styled her damp, tousled hair in a middle part. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application included glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and a light coat of mascara.

In the caption, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to find the strength to overcome any excuses that may be preventing them from improving. She also provided additional advertisement for Rule One Proteins.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes. Many of Yanita’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“What a beautiful look,” wrote one fan, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Love the pic [looking] hot sexy in that white bikini,” added a different devotee.

“Shredded beauty goals,” said another commenter.

“Always beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some followers, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Yanita has not yet replied to the comments.

As fans are aware, the mother of one is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a rather racy photo, in which she wore a sheer, lace corset top. That post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.