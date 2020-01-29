Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Sizzles In Skimpy Monokini As She Hangs Out With Pigs At The Beach

Aylen Alvarez is still relishing the memories she made during a recent trip to the Caribbean, as she showed her 3.6 million Instagram fans with her most recent post.

On Tuesday, January 28, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of snapshots of herself enjoying the beach, showing off her amazing physique along the way.

In the photos, Alvarez — who is also known by her married name, Aylen Davis — can be seen indulging by the crystal-clear water of the sea as she pets a pig. According to the tag she added to her post, the picture was taken at Pig Island, Exuma, in the Bahamas. As the name suggests, this beach is a famous spot known for its population of feral pigs that live on the island and in the surrounding shallows.

Alvarez is rocking a monokini that boasts a print of brown sports against a nude background, creating an animal-like pattern. The suit features an open front that showcases quite a lot of skin. It also has thick straps that go over the shoulders, widening in the region of the chest to cover her breasts. In the middle, a series of thin strings connect the two sides, leaving a large cutout on her stomach that shows off Alvarez’s toned abs.

The sides of the swimsuit cover her waist. The bottoms has a V shape that exposes her wide hips, helping accentuate Alvarez’s hourglass figure.

Alvarez accessorized her look with a simple gold chain necklace and a pair of stylish sunglasses that protect her eyes, while adding sophistication to her outfit.

The first photo shows the Caribbean native in the sea as she touches a large pig on the back. Alvarez is standing with one leg in front of the other in a way that further showcases her curves. In the second photo, she crouched down in the sand next to two smaller pigs.

The post was a hit with Alvarez’s fans. In under a day of going live, the photos have been liked more than 45,100 times and commented on upwards of 665 times. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the pictures and to express their admiration for Alvarez.

“[W]ow you in that bathing suit tho,” one user raved, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji, a fire and a red heart.

“You are perfection,” replied another one, also including a heart-eyes emoji, a fire and a black heart.

“Your body mama,” a third one said, including a string of red hearts at the end of the comment.