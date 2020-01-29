Nolan Arenado Would Reportedly Love Playing For The Chicago Cubs

Nolan Arenado is said to want out of Colorado and a new report says he’s love for his new team to be the Chicago Cubs.

Baseball expert Jeff Passan appeared on ESPN 1000 on Wednesday morning and spilled the beans about where the Rockies’ third baseman would like to end up. Passan and radio host David Kaplan discussed a couple of different issues regarding the Cubs but as Bleacher Nation reports, the conversation kept coming back to Chicago and whether or not they had a chance to land the slugger.

The conversation was premised on the idea that now the Kris Bryant has lost his grievance and will be with the Chicago Cubs until after 2021, the team will be freer to trade Bryant and get a solid return. Kaplan asked Passan about potential trades should Bryant be unloaded for pitching and wanted to know what he thought the Chicago might need to send to Colorado to get the deal done.

One such scenario had Kaplan offering Cubs’ catcher Willson Contreras as well as outfielder Jason Heyward. Passan said the Rockies would hang up, mainly because of the $86 million remaining on Hayward’s contract. What Passan did add though was that Arenado would “love” to join the Cubs if a deal could be worked out.

Stacy Revere / Getty Images

As Bleacher Nation‘s Brett Taylor pointed out, people might normally dismiss that kind of talk as “pie in the sky” because it won’t ever happen but things are a bit different in the Mile-high city.

Nolan Arenado is not happy with the way the Rockies have treated him this offseason. He’s heard the talk that he was getting shopped and has basically asked they finalize some kind of deal.

Arenado is also in a different situation because he has a limited no-trade clause in his contract. That means he can largely dictate where he’s traded. Taylor points out that if he would “love” to play for the Chicago Cubs, he might be able to force that to happen.

It isn’t the first time that point has been brought up. Analysts have talked before about the Rockies having a “Giancarlo Stanton situation” on their hands when it comes to their best player. Stanton was not only the best player in Miami in 2017 but one of the best players in baseball.

When he’d had enough of the Marlins’ penny-pinching, he effectively forced the team to trade him to the New York Yankees for a return considered “below market” by most. Now Chicago Cubs fans have been given a bit of hope the same could happen with Nolan Arenado.