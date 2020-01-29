‘Playboy’ Model Ana Cheri Goes Topless While Soaking Up The Sun In Beachside Snap

Former Playboy model Ana Cheri sent temperatures soaring on Instagram Wednesday when she shared a photo in which she was soaking up the sun in nothing but her bikini bottoms.

In the update, Ana was on a beach. She did not indicate which beach she was on, but, needless to say, it was gorgeous. Turquoise water blended with the crystal clear blue sky in the distance. The beauty was laying on her belly in the sand next to a large piece of sun bleached driftwood.

The snap captured Ana from a side view and showed her body from the top of her thighs up. She was resting on her forearms in the wet sand, and her left arm was strategically placed to cover part of her breast. That being said, the pose gave her fans a tiny peek at her side boob. The bare skin on her shoulder glistened in the sunlight.

Anna wore a multi-colored pair of string bikini bottoms that did not leave much to the imagination. The strings tied around her sides, calling attention to the side of her hips and her toned thighs. Her bare cheeks, covered in sand, were a focal point in the picture. A bit of sand in the small of her back drew the eye to her slender waist. The beauty closed her eyes and looked as though she was enjoying a blissful moment.

Ana’s hair was wet as if she had just come out of the water from a swim. It was parted on the left and hung down in loose waves. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She wore a rose shade on her lips and a pale pink polish on her nails.

Her fans were loving the seductive shot. Many left behind heart and flame emoji, but others found more to say.

“Awesome pic! Looks like you’re having a lot of fun out there,” said one admirer.

“You got the some of the hottest pix ever,” a second fan told Ana.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third follower commented.

“Hey look I spot a beautiful Angel,” joked a fourth admirer.

Ana has been on vacation in the Bahamas for the past few days, but she has not forgotten about her followers. While there, she managed to take some time to upload some seriously sexy snaps. One photo saw her looking smoking hot in a tiny red bikini.