‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Crazy Quinn & Righteous Brooke’s Epic Showdown

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 30 bring a showdown that has been coming on for a long time. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will come face-to-face as both lay claim to the Forrester family, per She Knows Soaps.

Brooke started the war when she told Eric Forrester (John McCook) to throw Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) out of his guesthouse. She also advised him to get rid of his wife. While Eric did ask Quinn to ask Shauna to leave, he told Brooke that he would not divorce Quinn.

Quinn was furious at Brooke who thought that she could waltz into her house with a list of demands. She vowed to take revenge on Brooke, and has already schooled her in the art of slapping. In an epic moment, Quinn hit Brooke to the ground and told her that she didn’t know what the word “fight” means.

Brooke also rewrote history when she told Quinn that Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) taught her how to slap. Longtime The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Brooke was a regular recipient of Stephanie’s beatings. As Quinn rightfully pointed out, Stephanie tried to get rid of Brooke for years and called her the most awful names. After all, Brooke did sleep with her husband, both sons, and a myriad of other men.

But as Brooke told Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), she’s defending her family. She told Eric that she feels that Stephanie is still the rightful matriarch of the Forrester clan and that Quinn’s portrait doesn’t deserve to be above the mantle.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Brooke will continue with her tirade. She believes that she has more claim to the Forrester family than Quinn does. After all, she’s also been married to Eric, Ridge, and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), and she’s had children with Eric and Ridge too.

But Quinn won’t let Brooke disrespect her in her own house anymore. The raven-haired beauty will decide that she’s had enough of Brooke and put her in her place. In fact, all hell will break loose between Brooke and Quinn when they face off.

Righteous Brooke will feel as if she’s entitled to say what goes on in the Forrester mansion while Crazy Quinn wants to cut Brooke down to size. It seems as if Ridge and Eric may need to step in because the claws will come out when Quinn and Brooke fight it out.