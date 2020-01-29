Russian Bombshell Viki Odintcova Says She’s A ‘Jungle Girl’ While Clad In Low-Cut Brown Swimsuit

Viki Odintcova delighted her fans in another insanely sexy look that was shared on her Instagram page. As those who follow her on the platform know, Odintcova is wildly popular and she boasts an impressive following of over 5.5 million on Instagram alone. The beauty loves to flaunt her killer figure in lingerie and tight dresses but her outfit of choice is usually swimwear.

In the gorgeous new update that was shared on her page, the bombshell geo-tagged her location in Bali where she stood in front of a pool and a number of beautiful, green trees. Odintcova looked picture-perfect while clad in a skimpy brown swimsuit that dipped low into her chest, showing off generous views of cleavage for the camera. The NSFW ensemble was also high cut, flaunting her sculpted legs and hip bones. To accessorize the look, she rocked a number of bracelets as well as a gold chained necklace.

The Russian smokeshow kept things casual, wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly waved as they fell all the way down her chest. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the photo with just a hint of lipgloss. In the caption of the image, she told her fans that she is a jungle girl and in just a short time of it going live, it’s garnered a ton of attention from her legion of fans.

In addition to over 160,000 likes, the beauty racked up an impressive 900-plus comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji, including plenty of flames and hearts.

“Perfect lady so beautiful everytime,” one fan commented.

“Stunning as always. Please continue sharing your beauty with the world, you are so beautiful,” a second follower wrote in addition to a few flame emoji.

“Oh baby…you are a flawless beauty and stunning baby doll…your gorgeousness and hotness are beyond words luv,” another raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty sizzled in another revealing outfit, that time in a nude swimsuit. In that particular shot, she sat on the edge of a pool, looking away from the camera while clad in a sexy, string bikini. She tagged her location on Nihi Sumba Island and it comes as no shock that the post garnered over 140,000 likes as well as over 700 comments.