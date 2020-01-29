Blac Chyna Goes Braless Under Tight White Top On Instagram

Blac Chyna shared a new Instagram post yesterday. She was spotted in a tight, white top while going braless. There were two photos in total, with the first showing her posing with her body facing the camera.

The top had thick sleeves and a scoop neckline. It left a hint of her cleavage showing. Meanwhile, her choice to go braless meant that her nipple piercings could be seen.

The first shot showed Blac playing with her hair with her elbows out to the sides. This gave her fans a good look at her chest. Meanwhile, her voluminous hair was hard-to-miss. She noted in the captions that it was a wig, which isn’t too surprising considering that the stunner is a known wig aficionado.

The wig featured black roots and lighter brown color throughout. Blac wore it down in a middle part. The locks featured super tight curls.

The model gave a fierce look for the shot. She gazed into the distance while giving a full pout. Her glittering eye make-up added the brightest pop of color to her look — she wore shimmery, light blue eyeshadow. In addition, she wore nude lipstick and liner.

Blac stood outdoors in front of an off-white building. The sun shone directly on her, leaving her skin looking glowing and flawless.

On the other hand, a second photo showed Blac posing with her shoulder facing the camera. This time, the focus was more on her hair, as she tugged at her locks with her right hand. The rest of it cascaded behind her shoulders and reached the middle of her back. She gave a small smile with her lips parted. Behind her was a well-manicured lawn with a white fence in the background.

Her many followers headed to the comments section to share their love.

“You look absolutely stunning in these!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Face looking beautiful,” declared a fan.

“One of your best looks,” complimented a supporter.

“Beautiful creature that god made,” raved a fourth Instagram user.

This isn’t to mention that on January 11, Blac showed off another braless look. She was spotted in an eye-catching, graphic suit. It featured black lines and blue designs throughout.

The model posed in front of a bright yellow background. She stood with her body angled towards the camera and her right foot popped in front. Her choice to go braless and shirtless meant that she partially censored her figure with her hand, although her underboob was visible.