Blac Chyna Goes Braless Under Tight White Top On Instagram

Blac Chyna shared a new Instagram post yesterday in which she sported a tight, white top while going braless. In the two-photo update, Blac showed off her killer curves for her 16.7 million followers.

In the first snap, the model posed with her body facing the camera, giving fans a great view of her voluptuous assets. The top she wore had thick sleeves and a scoop neckline that left a hint of her cleavage showing. Her choice to go braless meant that her nipple piercings were visible under the thin material.

Blac was captured with her elbows out to the sides as she played with her hair. This positioning gave her fans a good look at her chest. Her voluminous hair was also hard to miss. The model noted in the caption that she was wearing a wig, a fact that shouldn’t be too surprising, considering she is a known wig aficionado.

The wig featured black roots and lighter brown color throughout. Blac wore it down in a middle part. The locks featured super tight curls.

The model gave a fierce look for the shot. She gazed into the distance while giving a full pout. Her glittering eye makeup added the brightest pop of color. She wore shimmery, light blue eyeshadow as well as nude lipstick and liner for her glam look.

Blac posed outdoors in front of an off-white building. The sun shone directly on her, leaving her skin glowing and flawless.

The second photo showed Blac with her shoulder facing the camera. This time, the focus was more on her hair, as she tugged at her tresses with her right hand. The rest of it cascaded behind her shoulders, reaching the middle of her back. She gave a small smile with her lips parted. Behind her was a well-manicured lawn and a white fence.

Her post proved popular and many of her fans headed to the comments section to share their love for the model.

“You look absolutely stunning in these!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Face looking beautiful,” a second fan declared.

“One of your best looks,” complimented a third supporter.

“Beautiful creature that god made,” raved a fourth Instagram user.

This is hardly the first time Blac has uploaded a photo of her braless on Instagram. On January 11, posted a photo of her in an eye-catching, graphic suit that featured black lines and blue designs throughout.

The model posed in front of a bright yellow background. She stood with her body angled towards the camera and her right foot popped in front. Her choice to go braless and shirtless meant that she partially censored her figure with her hand, although her underboob was visible.