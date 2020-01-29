‘General Hospital’ Schedule Interruptions Continue As Show Shares New Video Featuring Chase & Willow

Frustrated fans of General Hospital are facing continued preemptions as the Trump impeachment trial in the Senate progresses. However, in an effort to keep engaged with the show’s fans, a new video clip has been released via the show’s social media channels.

Viewers in the United States have not had the opportunity to watch a new episode in over a week now. Unfortunately, this break in the action doesn’t have a guaranteed end date quite yet.

ABC has preempted each episode of General Hospital in the United States since the Senate trial began. This has not been the case for the other soap operas, or even ABC’s primetime schedule. It is quite clear via the ongoing social media commentary that this has not gone unnoticed among the show’s fans.

A few short videos have been made by General Hospital cast members and shared via social media in recent days. It seems likely that the goal of these clips is to keep fans engaged and try to prevent them from feeling too frustrated.

The newest video was posted on Tuesday and features Josh Swickard and Katelyn MacMullen who portray Chase and Willow. The 20-second clip showed the two telling fans that the cast and crew are working on new shows and they encouraged everybody to stay tuned to social media to see when viewers can see them.

We're as anxious for new episodes as you are! Stay tuned for updates – you'll have them as soon as we do. Thanks for your patience. #GH pic.twitter.com/l6JHFa9TCJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 29, 2020

General Hospital spoilers have teased that the next new episode is an intense and wild one. ABC has been hesitant to air the episodes overnight or provide them only via online streaming as they don’t want anybody to miss them. However, not all fans have felt satisfied with this approach.

Earlier this week, it seemed that there were signals coming from ABC that they might be ready to change course and find a way to get new episodes rolling again. However, nothing additional has emerged since then.

At this point, ABC may try to ride it out this week and see where things stand in the Senate after the next few days. It had been predicted that the impeachment trial would last at least two weeks, but it could go on longer.

Those initial two weeks are almost over now. The network might be hoping that the end is near and they can jump back into sharing new shows when next week begins.

As has been the case since these preemptions began, General Hospital fans are almost entirely united in their frustration over this. Online responses signal that viewers have wanted the shows put online to keep the momentum going and some suggest that they are feeling insulted at this point.

Unfortunately, at least for the moment, the new General Hospital episodes will continue to be pushed out and fans will be left hanging as they wait for additional details.