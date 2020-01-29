Latina Model Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Perky Cleavage In New Instagram Update

Fans who follow Yaslen Clemente on Instagram know that the stunning Miami model often flaunts her ample cleavage on the popular social media platform. The latest photos on her page show the 22-year-old model wowing her 1.3 million followers on the app with more of the same content, this time in a sultry selfie that flaunts her ample assets.

The model appeared front and center in the first snap, tilting her head to the side and looking straight into the lens of the camera. The stunner was only photographed from the chest-up, but she left little to the imagination as she popped out of a tiny black-and-white polka-dotted string bikini top that showcased her perky cleavage. In the next photo, Yaslen playfully stuck her tongue out while looking at her phone’s front camera as she snapped the selfie.

For the occasion, Yaslen wore her shoulder-length, blond hair tossed over to one side and styled straight. She wore a dainty pendant necklace as her jewelry for the look. Yaslen rocked a stunning application of makeup that included darkened brows, thick mascara, highlighter, and lip balm. She completed the look by painting her manicured nails a lavender color.

The two-photo update has already earned the model a stamp of approval from fans. Since going live on her Instagram page, Yaslen’s latest selfie has racked up almost 10,000 likes and more than 170 comments in just under an hour. Some of her dedicated fans also took to the comments section to compliment her about her amazing looks, with countless others raved about her curvaceous figure. A few followers simply dropped a line to let Yaslen know that they are huge fans, and a handful of others opted to express their admiration for the model with a string of emoji.

“Sweet lord, so stunning,” one follower commented on the post.

“I can’t get over how beautiful you are,” another admirer gushed adding a string of red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re so incredibly HOT!” a third social media user added.

“Pretty woman,” a fourth fan added.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Yaslen stunned in another sexy snapshot that she posted on her Instagram account. In the photo, the model’s toned physique was on full display in a skin-baring white crop top and matching mini skirt. The sexy ensemble left little to the imagination, showing off her abundant cleavage, slender waist, taut stomach, and toned thighs. As of late, the previous share racked up more than 41,600 likes.