Meghan King Edmonds Responds To Fan Who Suggests Her Son Looks Just Like Her Estranged Husband Jim

Meghan King Edmonds thinks he looks like someone else.

Meghan King Edmonds doesn’t think her son Hayes looks like his father, Jim Edmonds.

Months after separating from the former athlete after five years of marriage, the Real Housewives of Orange County star responded to a fan on Instagram who commented on a series of photos she shared of herself and her 1-year-old son.

“OMG, he looks exactly like his father,” the fan wrote.

But Meghan didn’t agree and told the woman that Hayes actually looks like her father.

“We all think he actually looks exactly like MY father!” she shared.

In one of the photos shared by Meghan, she and Hayes were posing with their mouths open. In others, they were seen smiling at the camera while seemingly wearing their pajamas.

Meghan shares son Hayes with Jim, as well as her 3-year-old daughter Aspen and Hayes’ twin brother, Hart, who is currently in therapy to treat a neurological disorder, which was first discovered in June of last year.

As fans may have heard, Meghan fled St. Louis, where she previously shared a home with Jim, after their breakup and has been living in Los Angeles with her kids at a rental home ever since. As for Jim, he’s been accused of moving on from Meghan with a woman they had a threesome with several years ago.

During an episode of her podcast series, Intimate Knowledge, earlier this month, Meghan shared the news with her listeners, explaining that Jim’s alleged new girlfriend is a former friend of hers. As The Inquisitr explained at the time, Meghan claimed she agreed to have a threesome with the woman because she knew her and felt comfortable, and also because she wanted to make her husband happy.

According to a Radar Online report, Meghan also vented about her co-parenting struggles during her podcast episode. While she would love for Jim to remain involved in their children’ lives as they continue to live on the West Coast, she said he had visited them just three of the 25 days since they arrived and appeared to be more focused on his new love interest and their trip to Mexico.

“He took our son to therapy for three days, dropped him off, couldn’t even handle picking up our daughter from preschool because he didn’t want to be in traffic on the way back to Newport Beach, let alone put him to bed for one night out of the month,” she explained.