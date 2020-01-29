‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Stuns In Matching Lingerie With Blond Pal For ‘Playboy’ Spread

Kindly Myers is looking amazing in her most recent social media update. As her fans know, the blond beauty has been named a “professional smokeshow” and she regularly flaunts her amazing figure in some of the hottest outfits on the planet including bikinis, lingerie, and more. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, the model stunned in another revealing look.

Myers did not specifically tag her location in the photo but she appeared on a porch with a friend by her side. While sitting in a wicker chair, the bombshell flaunted her gorgeous figure in a lingerie set that came complete with a black and nude top that pushed up her chest and included a black flower on both sides of her breasts. She paired to the top with some skimpy black bottoms while showing off her long and lean legs. Her pal next to her rocked the same exact outfit and showed off plenty of cleavage for the camera.

Myers wore her long, locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the shot, she mentioned that the best time for new beginnings is now and she tagged her friend as well as her photographer and Playboy Denmark.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 8,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her figure. A few more had no words and chimed in using their choice of emoji, most notably the heart and flame.

“They look so beautiful,” one Instagram user raved, adding a few pink heart emoji.

“You have to leave the city of your comfort and go into the wilderness of your intuition. What you’ll discover will be wonderful. What you’ll discover is yourself.. welcome my heart… Good morning,” another added.

“Two beautiful flyover lovely and sweethearts,” a third chimed in with a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Myers stunned in another skimpy outfit, that time in more lingerie. While clad in a sheer bodysuit that left little to the imagination, the model’s toned and tanned abs took center stage in the shot. Under the revealing outfit, she sported a black bra that revealed ample amounts of cleavage. That update also earned her rave reviews.