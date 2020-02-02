Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Has Shared Some Amazing Moments With Her Man

The NFL star has been dating the gorgeous TV host for three years, and they haven't stopped smiling since.

Travis Kelce has been making memories with his girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, for the past three years. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end once starred on an E! dating show, but he has been lucky in real-life love with Kayla, an on-camera host, sports media personality, and model.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, the sizzling hot couple has shared plenty of amazing moments together. As her man eyes a Super Bowl championship ring, Kayla is by his sid and has been since the two went public with their relationship in 2017. Just one glance at Kayla’s Instagram feed and you’ll see her love for the 30-year-old NFL star.

Take a look at a rundown of some of Travis and Kayla’s fairy tale moments together during their whirlwind romance.

Kayla Was Travis’ Biggest Fan After The Chiefs’ AFC Championship Win

Last month, Kelce’s gorgeous girlfriend took to Instagram to share photos of the two celebrating after the Chiefs’ AFC win. The ecstatic couple smooched in the corridors at Arrowhead Stadium and basked in a field of red and yellow confetti.

In a proud Instagram post, Kayla shared another photo of the two of them on the field following the championship game. Kayla praised her man’s dedication and heart for the game he loves so much, and she credited her longtime love for helping her to dream even bigger.

She Went All Out For His 30th Birthday

After Kelce marked his milestone 30th birthday in October, Kayla posted a photo from their celebration. While she did not reveal exactly how she celebrated with her man, in the caption to her post she teased that she came up with several ways to surprise him as he marked his entrance into a new decade. Kayla also put out her own wish to spend 30 more birthdays with the NFL star, and then 30 more after that.

The Lovebirds Shared Plenty Of PDA In Paris

In June, the celebrity couple took a trip to France, where they visited the Louvre and posed for a stunning PDA pic with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop. The lovebirds also attended the Casablanca Printemps/Été 2020 Runway Show during the trip. They most definitely made good on the phrase “The City of Love.”

Kayla Went Back To School With Travis

In 2018, Kayla was by her longtime love’s side as he accepted a very special honor. The couple made a trip to Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio, where the NFL star was inducted into his alma mater’s Hall of Fame. Kelce’s supportive girlfriend posted a pic of the two posing inside the school — and yes, her black-and-gold outfit perfectly coordinated with the school colors on his Cleveland Heights letterman jacket. Kayla then joked that she would have “bagged” the football player in high school had they known each other back then.

They Looked So In Love At A Wedding

Early in their relationship, Kelce had Kayla on his arm as they attended the wedding of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and his wife Adia Kuzma in Saint Louis, Missouri. Kelce’s post with Kayla from the wedding venue was one of the first publicly posted pics of the new couple together, and there is love written all over their faces. Nearly three years later, fans wonder if their wedding will be next.