Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In ‘One Piece’-Inspired Costume

The cosplayer dressed up as the character Monkey D. Luffy in her latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, cosplay model Liz Katz delighted fans by uploading yet another tantalizing Instagram post.

The provocative picture, taken in what appears to be Liz’s bathroom, shows the Twitch streamer dressed as a sexy version of the character Monkey D. Luffy from the manga and anime series One Piece. The revealing costume consisted of a plunging, red monokini and Luffy’s signature straw hat. The revealing swimsuit put the Instagram influencer’s ample cleavage and toned midsection on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the sizable, black ink manga-themed tattoo on her upper arm.

The 31-year-old struck a pose by standing with her shoulders back. She pulled at the swimsuit’s fabric and looked off into the distance.

For the photo, the blond bombshell wore her long locks in a slightly tousled style. She enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup, an application that featured subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows, and a light coat of mascara. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a vampy color.

In the caption, the expert cosplayer stated that she desired to be a part of the Straw Hat Pirates, a crew that is commanded by Luffy.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes. Many of Liz’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“So beautiful and sexy. Just absolutely gorgeous and perfect in every way,” gushed one fan, adding a string of red heart, heart-eye, and kissing face emoji to the comment.

“You are gorgeous, my goodness,” added a different devotee.

Some followers also noted that they believed Liz would make a fine member of the mighty crew.

“Goodness Gracious [sic], I know you would be a great fit for the Straw Hat Crew,” wrote one commenter.

“I mean you’ll fit right in so I don’t see how you [aren’t] already part of the crew,” chimed in another Instagram user.

The model engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Liz has a particular fondness for anime. Recently, she uploaded a sizzling snap, in which she flaunted her amazing assets in a blue-and-white striped triangle bikini top. The post’s caption read, “anime wife for life.” That photo has been liked over 65,000 times since it was shared.