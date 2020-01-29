Argentinian Fitness Model Valentina Lequeux Showcases At-Home Booty Workout In Shorts And Strappy Sports Bra

Argentinian fitness model Valentina Lequeux showed fans how they can train their glutes from home with the latest video series on her Instagram page. With her pin-straight hair up in a ponytail, the blond powerhouse rocked a strappy black sports bra and red shorts she powered through a circuit in what appeared to be her living room. In the first video used a wide gray leopard print exercise knees as she performed a set of clams. This move required her to lay down on her side with her knees together and bent. She then raised the top knee upward while keeping her feet together. In her caption, Valentina recommended doing four sets of 15 clams but at one point she struggled to maintain her concentration during her demo. That’s because her pet dog, an Australian shepherd named Arya, ran up to her during the workout eager for some playtime.

Arya continued to be a distraction for Valentina in the second video when the fitness model switched to doing squats in a Bulgarian stance and “Good Mornings.” The latter exercise required her to bend with a long narrow exercise band stretched between her shoulders and front foot. She rested her back foot on a chair and bent her knees to perform the Bulgarian squats.

Frog bridges came next which saw her lift her pelvis up with both feet placed on the chair before spreading her knees and extending one leg. She followed those up with glute bridge abductions into single leg hamstring curls which were similar to the previous exercises and done without the use of the chair.

Finally, Valentina ended the circuit with single-leg hip thrusts.

In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for the workout demonstration.

“Love all these home exercises!!” one fan wrote. “And the new bands look AMAZING!!”

And Arya the dog got some attention as well.

“This is how training at home with puppies looks like,” one fan commented. “New challenge = keep concentration.”

“Omg omg Arya is sooo cuteeeee OMG OMG OMG,” a third fan gushed.

“Arya’s so cute and growing so fast,” a fourth said.

There were also lots of questions about the exercise bands, especially the leopard print one. In one of her replies, Mina revealed that the bands are from her fitness brand, Mina Sportwear, but she told fans that they aren’t for sale just yet. The company’s Instagram account commented and said that they’d be available soon, however.