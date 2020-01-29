Adrienne Bailon Shares PDA Photos With Husband: ‘Forever Grateful’

For Adrienne Bailon’s latest Instagram upload, the “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker is showing off the love she has for her husband, Israel Houghton. In a post consisting of three photos, the Cheetah Girl was photographed in an outdoor location.

In the first shot, Adrienne rocked an over-the-shoulder pose. She looked directly at the camera lens with a smirk on her face and was glowing in the sun. To her right, Israel was stood behind her. He had a huge smile on his face while looking at his wife.

In the second and third pic, the pair cuddled up for a cozy snap. Israel wrapped his arm around Adrienne’s waist while she put hers over his shoulders.

Israel kissed the “Playas Gon’ Play” songstress on her cheek while closing his eyes. Bailon also closed her eyes and sparked a smile. The couple radiated happiness and positive energy.

Adrienne being the fashionista that she is rocked a long-sleeved red jumper paired with a long high-waisted white skirt. She sported her long straight brunette hair down and held a bag. The “Strut” entertainer applied a glossy lip and put on small stud earrings.

Israel kept it casual in a long-sleeved denim shirt, jeans, and cream boots. He accessorized himself with aviator sunglasses and a couple of bracelets.

For her caption, Adrienne told her fans that she was forever grateful for her husband, adding the sparkle emoji. She also tagged his username.

In the span of 23 hours, her post racked up more than 117,500 likes and over 450 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.8 million followers.

“Is her makeup never not on fleek? Simply stunning,” one user wrote.

“I hope and pray that I find a love like this. Beautiful couple,” another shared, adding the red love heart emoji.

“You can see genuine happiness and love. It’s admirable and inspiring for couples,” a third fan remarked.

“You guys are just too cute,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to People, Adrienne and Israel got married in November of 2016. The pair don’t currently have any children together but Israel has three children from ex-wife Meleasa — Mariah, Israel II, and Milan Lily, per Heavy.

Adrienne has been known for her fashion Instagram posts and lets her followers know what brands she is wearing. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she stunned in a short faux leather dress by Fashion Nova. She paired the look with black lace-up ankle boots and wore her hair in a ponytail.