Adrienne Bailon Shares PDA Photos With Husband: ‘Forever Grateful’

For Adrienne Bailon‘s latest Instagram upload, the “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker is showing off the love she has for her husband, Israel Houghton. In a post consisting of three photos, the Cheetah Girl was photographed in an outdoor location.

In the first shot, Adrienne rocked an over-the-shoulder pose. She looked directly at the camera lens with a smirk on her face and was glowing in the sun. To her right, Israel stood behind her. He had a huge smile on his face while looking at his wife.

In the second and third pic, the pair cuddled up for a cozy snap. Israel wrapped his arm around Adrienne’s waist while she put hers over his shoulders.

Israel kissed the “Playas Gon’ Play” songstress on her cheek while closing his eyes. Bailon also closed her eyes and smiled. The couple radiated happiness and positive energy.

Adrienne rocked a long-sleeved red jumper paired with a long high-waisted white skirt. She sported her straight brunette hair down and held a bag. The “Strut” entertainer applied a glossy lip and accessorized with small stud earrings.

Israel kept it casual in a long-sleeved denim shirt, jeans, and cream boots. He accessorized with aviator sunglasses and a couple of bracelets.

For her caption, Adrienne told her fans that she was forever grateful for her husband, adding the sparkle emoji. She also tagged him in the post.

In the span of 23 hours, her photo racked up more than 117,500 likes and over 450 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.8 million followers.

“Is her makeup never not on fleek? Simply stunning,” one user wrote.

“I hope and pray that I find a love like this. Beautiful couple,” another shared, adding the red heart emoji.

“You can see genuine happiness and love. It’s admirable and inspiring for couples,” a third fan remarked.

“You guys are just too cute,” commented a fourth admirer.

According to People, Adrienne and Israel married in November 2016. The pair don’t currently have any children together but Israel has three children from his previous marriage to Meleasa Houghton — Mariah, Israel II, and Milan Lily, per Heavy.

Adrienne is known as a fashion icon and often lets her followers know what brands she is wearing. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently stunned in a short faux leather dress by Fashion Nova. She paired that look with black lace-up ankle boots and styled her hair in a ponytail.