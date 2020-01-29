Kelly Dodd Is ‘Grateful’ For ‘RHOC’ Role, Says Each Cast Member Is ‘Expendable’ After Vicki And Tamra’s Exits

Kelly Dodd weighed in on the recent exits of her former co-stars on Instagram.

Kelly Dodd has finally addressed the recent news regarding Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge’s sudden exits from The Real Housewives of Orange County cast.

As the returning members of the series prepare for the start of production on the series’ upcoming 15th season, Dodd responded to a woman on Instagram who questioned her on Instagram about her thoughts on Gunvalson and Judge leaving the show.

“Would you oblige us nosy people like myself with any comment on your two now former cast members announcing leaving the show?” the woman asked.

“Everyone is expendable.. never think you are never going to be fired. I’m grateful that I have this job! Now I think the show won’t be so dark and fun to watch.”

On Friday night, Gunvalson took to her Instagram page, where she informed her many fans and followers that she was moving on from her position on The Real Housewives of Orange County after starring on the series for the past 14 years. One day later, Judge followed suit with an Instagram post of her own in which she told her online audience that she was saying goodbye to the show after 12 years.

Gunvalson was one of the original cast members of the show when it began in 2006, and Judge joined the series in 2007 for Season 3. As for Dodd, she’s been appearing on the show in a full-time position since Season 11.

Following Gunvalson and Judge’s exits, Dodd is the second longest-running cast member of the show behind Shannon Beador, who first began appearing on the series during Season 9.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Dodd and her co-stars were said to be feeling anxious as they waited to find out whether they would be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 15. According to a Radar Online report at the time, several cast members of the series were said to be in jeopardy of getting fired.

“The pickup letters are going to be sent out the week of January 6 and no one is safe,” an insider claimed. “Bravo execs are considering firing everyone. They don’t want the show to be boring. They’re making the decision now and are going to let the ladies know in a few days.”

The insider went on to say that the newest cast members of the show, including Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Brauwyn Windham-Burke, were not yet guaranteed roles on Season 15.