‘Grocery Store Joe’ Amabile & Kendall Long Split, ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Pair Calls It Quits

“Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Kendall Long have split, shocking many fans of Bachelor in Paradise. While some had started to speculate there may be trouble in their relationship, there has now been official confirmation of the couple’s breakup.

People shared portions of the joint statement released by Joe and Kendall on Wednesday morning. The two fell for one another during Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 and, even up until a month ago, had signaled they believed they were headed toward an engagement soon.

“We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles,” the statement released to the Bachelor Nation site detailed.

While Kendall and Joe split before their season of Bachelor in Paradise ended, she went to Chicago to smooth things over and the two were virtually inseparable from that point forward. Joe moved to Los Angeles and the two got a place together last April.

“Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other,” Joe and Kendall’s statement continued.

It seems that Joe and Kendall rang in the New Year together, so their split appears to be quite recent. Joe’s last Instagram post came nearly a week ago and was a throwback photo of a spot in Chicago.

The last time Kendall posted a photo on her Instagram page that included Joe was January 6. The shot included the puppy the couple recently added to their family.

Joe and Kendall had talked for quite some time about wanting to adopt a puppy and they made it official in December, welcoming a dachshund they named Pistachio to their home.

With their relationship almost certainly leading to an engagement soon, fans may be wondering what exactly happened between the couple to cause a split. During their Bachelor in Paradise days, Kendall had been hesitant to commit to a relationship, causing them to call it quits. Since reuniting, however, the duo had seemed solid and happy.

Based on the statement they shared, it seems that it may have come down to the fact that Joe missed being near family in Chicago and Kendall wasn’t prepared to leave her own in Los Angeles.

Since they have released an official statement confirming their split, it seems the duo feel certain their relationship is fully over. Bachelor in Paradise fans will most likely feel sad they couldn’t work out their differences.