‘Grocery Store Joe’ Amabile & Kendall Long Split, ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Pair Calls It Quits

A bit of shocking Bachelor in Paradise news just broke: “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Kendall Long have split. Some fans had started to speculate that there might be something going on with this relationship, and now there has been an official confirmation of the couple’s breakup released.

People shares portions of the joint statement released on Wednesday morning by Joe and Kendall. The two fell for one another during Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 and even a month ago had signaled that they believed they were headed toward an engagement soon.

“We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles,” the statement released to the Bachelor Nation site detailed.

While Kendall and Joe split before their season of Bachelor in Paradise ended, she went to Chicago to smooth things over and the two were virtually inseparable from that point forward. Joe moved to Los Angeles and the two got a new place together last April.

“Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other,” Joe and Kendall’s statement continued.

It seems that Joe and Kendall rang in the New Year together, so this split does appear to be quite recent. Joe’s last Instagram post came nearly a week ago and was a throwback photo of a spot in Chicago.

The last time that Kendall posted a photo on her Instagram page that included Joe was on January 6. The shot included the puppy that the couple recently added to the family.

Joe and Kendall had talked for quite some time about wanting to adopt a puppy, and they made it official in December with a dachshund they named Pistachio.

What went wrong in this relationship that seemed virtually certain to lead to an engagement soon? During their Bachelor in Paradise days, Kendall had been hesitant to commit to a relationship and that was key to their split at the time. Since reuniting, however, the duo had seemed solid and happy.

Based on the statement they shared, it seems that ultimately it may have been that Joe missed being near family in Chicago and Kendall wasn’t prepared to leave her family in Los Angeles.

Could Joe and Kendall find their way back to one another again? Since they have released an official statement confirming their split, it seems that they feel certain that this relationship is fully over. Bachelor in Paradise fans definitely will be sad to see this development though.