Cindy Prado Shows Off ‘Great’ Abs In Shiny Two-Piece For Multi-Photo Instagram Drop

Cindy Prado jokingly shared her secret to great abs in a new post on Instagram on Wednesday. In a photo on her feed, the model rocked a shiny bikini that did nothing but favors for her stunning body. In the caption, Cindy said that laughter helped her get her abs.

The photos showed Cindy standing on a patio in front of a glass door. Inside, a white bedroom could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the golden rays poured over Cindy’s body and bounced off her metallic, light gold swimsuit.

Cindy looked stunning in a triangle-shaped, string top that just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. The tiny top couldn’t even cover the lower half of her bust, as a bit of sideboob was also on show.

Cindy’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and a matching string thong that covered only what was necessary. The front of the bikini sat low on her waist to further show off her flat tummy, while the sides tied up high on her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The thong made Cindy’s long, lean legs look better than ever.

The model accessorized the look with a gold pendant necklace, as well as small, gold hoop earrings. Cindy appeared to be going for a natural makeup look, including bright highlighter, shaped eyebrows, thick lashes, and a coral color on her full lips. Her long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in messy waves.

In the first photo, Cindy cocked one hip to the side to further show off her figure. She ran her hands through her hair and flashed a huge smile. The second photo showed the model from a closer angle as she lifted her hair up more and gave the camera a sultry gaze. Finally, in the third image, she let her hair down and pursed her lips.

Cindy’s post garnered more than 12,000 likes and just over 260 comments in two hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Those abs tho!!” fellow model Ana Cheri said.

“The perfect woman, your beauty is magic,” another user added.

“WOW Cindy you look absolutely fabulous in that bikini,” a third fan said with fire emoji.

This photo shoot was geotagged in Miami, Florida, but just earlier this week, Cindy was showing off her rocking body in Tulum, Mexico. In another photo, she playfully tugged at her animal-print bikini on her vacation.