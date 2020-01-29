Abigail Ratchford Hugs Gold Beads While Clad In Strappy Red Lingerie As She Teases Her Birthday Month

Abigail Ratchford is leaving little to the imagination in another smoking hot social media share. As fans who follow the black-haired beauty on Instagram know, Ratchford has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure for her fans in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, lingerie and nearly nude photos. In the most recent update shared on her page, the beauty smoldered in a sexy red ensemble.

In the caption of the post, the stunner teased that her birthday month is coming soon, and she is ready to celebrate. The model did not specifically tag her location in the image, but she appeared in a large doorway that had gold beads hanging down from it. Ratchford stood in between the beads, hugging some in her hand while clad in some seriously sexy red lingerie that featured a red lace bra that showed off ample amounts of cleavage. The look was paired with some tiny, matching panties, and she completed the ensemble with strappy ribbons around both of her legs.

The model got all glammed-up for the photo op, rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and matte lipstick. She also wore her long, black locks down and curled as they fell all the way down her chest. The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours, but it has already attracted a ton of attention from her fans.

So far, the post has garnered over 101,000 likes, in addition to an impressive 1,000-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning, while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more dropped a line to let her know that they want to purchase her a birthday gift. Many more were left speechless and flooded the comments section with emoji instead.

“My favorite chick on earth. If i was 14, you would be that poster,” one fan commented on the photo.

“My goodness you are so beautiful,” a second Insagrammer raved, adding a few red heart emoji.

“You’re so beautiful and my bday is 2nd May,” another added.

