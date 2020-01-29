Emily Ratajkowski Pulls Down Her Jeans In Cheeky Photo: ‘New Look, New Lingerie’

Emily Ratajkowski put her peachy posterior on full display in her most recent social media upload.

The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur is launching a new lingerie collection and can’t wait to show off her latest designs. In anticipation of the big event, Emily took to Instagram to announce that the new drop is coming out Thursday, January 30. As she always does whenever a new release is on the way, the gorgeous supermodel and designer offered a peek at her fresh creations with a tantalizing photoshoot that must have certainly gotten fans’ attention.

For the new photo share, Emily posed in a skimpy black lingerie set that proved the new Inamorata designs are just as steamy as anticipated. The brunette bombshell wore a chic bra and a racy sheer thong crafted out of gauzy mesh and playfully adorned with black polka dots. The sizzling Sports Illustrated babe also had on a pair of blue jeans, which she pulled down her hips to showcase the sexy bottoms — spotlighting her pert derrière in the process.

Emily showed off the seductive ensemble in a pair of photos that saw her turning her back to the camera to offer a good look at her see-through thong. The 28-year-old hottie was kneeling down on the floor and cut a very provocative figure as she modeled the enticing two-piece. Snapped from the mid-profile, she arched her back and rested one hand on her thigh, all the while looking over her shoulder with an intense gaze. The scorching brunette pulled up her tresses with her other hand and softly pursed her lips, giving off a sultry vibe.

The alluring pose offered a great view of Emily’s curvy backside. While the bra was not fully showcased due to the angle of the shot, the thong bottoms were amply displayed and called attention to her killer curves. The item featured thin side straps that sat high on Emily’s waist, highlighting not only her taut waistline, but her chiseled hips as well. Her supple back was also on highlighted, as were her bared shoulder and slender arm.

A swipe to the next slide showed Emily letting loose as she let her hair down. The photo was a close-up that captured her from the hip up, emphasizing the stunner’s hourglass frame. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model parted her lips in a provocative way and shot a sweltering look at the camera. Her raven tresses appeared to be sporting a new color and featured a chocolate tinge that flattered her fair complexion and glowing tan.

Emily was all dolled up for the shoot. She donned a subtle, skin-toned eyeshadow and highlighted her deep brown eyes with a dark eyeliner and plenty of mascara. She wore a pearly peach shade on her lush lips. Ever the glam queen, she added bling to her scanty attire with a pair of chunky hoop earrings.

The double update was a major hit with her fans, racking up more than 227,000 likes in the first 23 minutes of going live. In the space of two hours, the post garnered 594,000-plus likes and a little shy of 1,950 comments from fans who appeared to be digging the spicy look.

In the caption, Emily advertised a “new look” in addition to the new underwear collection. While the statement may have been referring to the model’s apparent new hair color, it was most likely connected to the new Inamorata logo proudly displayed on the brand’s Instagram profile pic, which was also superimposed on the two lingerie photos.

“Wow! That is something!!” one fan wrote of the big reveal.

“Obsessed,” declared another.

“Aesthetic for this campaign is mind blowing Emily!!!” gushed a third Instagram user, adding a clapping-hands emoji.