Denise & Tony Garoppolo: Who Are Jimmy’s Parents?

The 49ers quarterback brags that he comes from a tight-knit Italian family.

Jimmy Garoppolo will attempt to lead the San Francisco 49ers to victory in Super Bowl LIV today. And as is the case with just about every adult, particularly adults in highly-skilled, competitive fields like professional athletics, he couldn’t have gotten there without the help, support, and encouragement of his parents.

For Garoppolo, that is Denise and Tony Garoppolo. Except for the fact that their son is a high-profile National Football League (NFL) quarterback, these two people are an ordinary couple living in the Chicago suburbs.

From learning football at a young age from his father (Tony would later joke that he inherited his father’s right arm) to eating delicious meals prepared by his professional chef mother (maybe — see below), Jimmy can thank his parents for getting him to where he is now.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s Father, Tony, Is A Retired Electrician

Back in May 2019, as Sidewalks Entertainment reports, Tony and Jimmy stopped by SkillsUSA and Klein Tools’ National Signing Day, an event where teenagers are encouraged to go to trade school.

Jimmy spoke fondly of his childhood growing up with his electrician father, joking that he and his brothers would go with their dad to job sites. Dad Tony would change out old lights, and the lads would go to the trash behind the site and gleefully break the old bulbs.

Tony says that even though the most famous of his sons followed a career path that involved a college education, he still advocates for young men and women to consider careers in the skilled trades over college, saying that college isn’t right for everybody.

“It’s something that we need. We’re running short of work-skilled tradesmen in the country,” he says.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s Mother, Denise, Appears To Be A Chef

Jimmy Garoppolo tries valiantly to be a private person and keep as much of his personal life out of the public eye as possible. It appears as if his mother, Denise, has taken the same approach. She does not appear to have given any interviews and doesn’t appear to have a social media presence, either.

A LinkedIn profile that appears to belong to Denise Garoppolo says that she is a personal chef at Mindful Meals. No other information is included in that profile.

Despite her relatively low public profile, Jimmy did say back in 2017 that his mother follows his football career pretty closely. As USA Today reported at the time, while Garoppolo was backing up Tom Brady with the New England Patriots, Mrs. Garoppolo was doing her best to stay on top of the trade rumors swirling around her son.

“My mom loves telling me the news updates, so she’s all over that stuff, but it’s been working really well. She could be your assistant. She’s all over the place. Her and my dad on Twitter and stuff like that — I don’t even think they know how to tweet, but they always have something going on,” he said at the time.

Jimmy Garoppolo Grew Up In The Chicago Suburbs With 3 Brothers

Jimmy was the third of four sons born to Tony and Denise Garoppolo (née Malec), in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

The Niners’ quarterback has always bragged that he comes from a tight-knit, Italian family. As he told Pro Football Weekly in 2014, on Sunday even as he was warming up for a game, his Italian grandmother was reminding him not to miss his mother’s upcoming birthday.

“My Nana — we call her Nana, actually, it’s Italian — was texting me right before this wishing me luck. It’s my mom’s birthday coming up, so we’re going to get together as a family. It’s a rare thing that we get everyone together, so when we get the opportunity, it’s awesome,” Garoppolo told the outlet.