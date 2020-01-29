Bombshell Trainer Ariana James Stuns In Black Push-Up Bra & Lace Cover Up

Ariana James looks smoking hot in her most recent social media share. As fans who follow the brunette beauty on the platform know, James has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure for fans in a wide range of NSFW outfits that include everything from workout gear to bikinis to lingerie and anything else in between. In the latest update shared on her page, James sizzled in an all-black ensemble.

The trainer did not specifically tag her location in the image, but she appeared front and center, standing near a wall with a mirror on it. The smokeshow left little to the imagination as she held a cup of coffee in her hands while clad in a black push-up bra that showcased plenty of cleavage for the camera. On top, she rocked a lacy black cover up that fit her arms perfectly and dressed the look up a bit. Her rock-hard abs took center stage in a hot photo.

For the gorgeous look, the fitness trainer opted to wear her long, dark locks down and waved in addition to a slight application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and light gloss. In the caption of the photo, she asked her followers if they prefer coffee or tea, and she also tagged Yoins Usa, crediting them for the sexy top. The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours, but it’s already earning her rave reviews from her 2.2 million fans.

So far, the update has racked up over 114,000 likes in addition to well over 1,000 comments. While many fans commented on the photo to let James know their coffee or tea preference, countless others dropped a line to let her know that she looks fantastic. A few more followers were left speechless and flooded the comments section with emoji. The majority of social media users commented in Spanish while a few others did in English.

“You look beautiful. I prefer you over both coffee and tea baby,” one fan gushed, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Ariana, I wish I looked like you so badly. You are the total package, your face and body are nothing short of flawless,” a second follower wrote on the post.

“I prefer tea with a side of you,” a third fan commented.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell stunned in another smoking hot look in a Bang Energy bikini top and matching leggings. It comes as no surprise that the video earned her over 600 comments.