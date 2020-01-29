Comedian Ari Shaffir Apologizes For Offensive Comments Following Kobe Bryant’s Death

People around the nation have been paying tribute to Kobe Bryant following the helicopter crash which took his life and that of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Comedian Ari Shaffir used this tragedy as an opportunity to troll those in mourning.

Shaffir, best-known for his comedy specials on Netflix and his frequent appearances on The Joe Rogan Experience, tweeted the his message just hours after news of the helicopter crash broke on Sunday.

“Kobe Bryant died 23 years too late today. He got away with rape because all the Hollywood liberals who attack comedy enjoy rooting for the Lakers more than they dislike rape. Big ups to the hero who forgot to gas up his chopper.”

Only two hours after sending this to his over 217,000 followers Shaffir went back online and tweeted that he was hacked, as reported by Heavy. He has since made his Twitter account private.

In conflict with his claim of being hacked, Shaffir had also taken to Instagram and posted a video shortly after in which he said a “good” story came out.

“A guy who got away with rape got his today,” the comedian said in the video.

Now, after posting the video to his 433,000 followers, the L.A. comic has gone on the defensive. He posted a lengthy apology on his Instagram account in which he adds context for some of the comments.

Shaffir claims that he did not mean anything he said online, and it was all part of an elaborate act, something he does every time a celebrity dies.

In the apology, Shaffir goes on to explain his thought process when crafting these type of posts when a famous person dies, and there’s an outpouring of grief. Referring to it as “niche comedy,” he says these are what his followers expect from him and he just wants to “post some inappropriate jokes for [his] fans.” Shaffir says the only real beef he had with Bryant was that his Lakers teams always beat whoever the comedian was rooting for.

After explaining why he felt compelled to make these inciting posts he does add that what happened to the children is “horrible” and that he is not “celebrating any of their deaths.”

As reported by Heavy, this is not the first time Shaffir has attacked Bryant on social media. Following the death of NBA Commissioner David Stern earlier this month, the comedian tweeted that Stern was “in the room” during Bryant’s alleged sexual assault.