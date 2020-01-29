Shayanna Jenkins Still Feels Aaron Hernandez Is Innocent

For the first time since the release of the Netflix docuseries, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, the fiancée of the late ex-NFL star, Shayanna Jenkins, is speaking out. The docuseries covers the claims of Hernandez’s high school teammate, Dennis SanSoucie, who sheds light on the star’s sexuality and the alleged sexual relationship they had before heading to college.

At one point during the interview, Jenkins — who was not interviewed for the docuseries — is pressed by ABC News television presenter Amy Robach on whether she believes Hernandez is innocent.

“Yes, of course I do. I’d be a cold person to leave someone that had nobody at all.”

Hernandez’s life in the NFL with the New England Patriots was shattered when he was arrested in 2013 for the murder of his friend Odin Loyd, who was dating Jenkins’ sister, Entertainment Tonight reported. Hernandez ultimately took his own life in 2017 while serving his prison sentence for the murder. The Netflix series seeks to shed light on the life of Hernandez and examine how he became a killer through interviews with the people closest to him.

A Radar Online report previously suggested that Hernandez might have killed Loyd by accident. According to the report, Hernandez bragged about killing two people in a drive-by outside a Boston nightclub — murders he went on trial for before he was ultimately acquitted.

Hernandez also reportedly took credit for the death of Loyd and an additional unsolved murder.

During the interview with Robach, Jenkins also revealed she wished the documentary did not focus on Aaron’s sexuality.

“You can’t describe someone’s sexuality without them being here,” she said. “Although I’ve had a child with Aaron, I still can’t tell you how he was feeling inside. No one can.”

Robach also gave Jenkins a chance to address the rumors around Hernandez’s sexuality.

“If he did feel that way, or if he felt the urge, I wish that I was told,” Jenkins said. “I wish that he, you know, he would have told me. Because I wouldn’t, I would not have loved him any differently.”

The fiancee of the late Aaron Hernandez is speaking out for the first time since the release of a Netflix new docuseries on the life of the football-star turned-convicted killer. @arobach reports. https://t.co/fu296hhrc3 pic.twitter.com/KuQtG0ctWI — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 29, 2020

Jenkins began dating Hernandez in 2007, and the pair got engaged in 2012. They have one daughter together, Avielle.

After Hernandez took his life, Jenkins appeared on Dr. Phil and spoke about the last time she talked to the former NFL tight end.

“I felt like we were looking so bright,” she said, noting that she felt their life together was going in a “positive direction.”

