Larsa Pippen Rocks Beachy Waves & Revealing White Robe In Sexy Bathroom Shot

Larsa Pippen looks drop-dead gorgeous in the most recent photo shared on her popular page. As those who follow the brunette beauty on Instagram know, Pippen regularly shares stunning photos on her popular page, and she always garners a ton of attention from fans with each and every update. In the most recent image posted on her page, the bombshell sizzled in another hot look.

In the caption of the image, the mother of four did not specifically mention where she was, but it appeared to be in the bathroom of her home with a beautiful, marble bathtub just behind her. She looked nothing short of flawless, rocking a white robe that draped off her shoulders, showing plenty of skin for the camera as well as hints of cleavage.

For the occasion, Pippen also rocked a head full of big, beachy waves while her long locks fell all the way down to her chest. The reality star showed off her amazing features with a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, eye shadow, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. In the caption of the shot, she plugged a curling iron from Mermade Hair. Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention.

In addition to 23,000 likes, Pippen’s photo racked up over 200 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her followers commented on the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few more Instagram users were left speechless by the amazing photo, flooding the comments with emoji instead of words. Of course, there were plenty of others who dropped a line to let Pippen know that they wanted to purchase the curling iron.

“You are very charming and beautiful. I love you so much,” one follower gushed, adding a few red heart emoji.

“I hope nothing but success for you and your family in 2020,” a second social media user added.

“Beauty is her name!!!!! You are one of a kind,” another Instagrammer raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the BFF of Kim Kardashian sizzled in another smoking hot look. For the photo op, Pippen rocked an oversized green top that hit just at her thigh, showing off her long and lean legs. The social media sensation also went pantless in the shot, pairing her look with some black over-the-knee boots that went all the way up her leg.