Shakira Age & Height: How Old And How Tall Is The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ Singer?

Latin pop star Shakira is 43 years old and is 5 feet, two inches tall. The Colombian diva has sung on many stages around the world and will perform alongside Jennifer Lopez for the Super Bowl halftime show tonight in Miami, Florida, at the Hard Rock Stadium.

In an interview, Lopez stated that they are planning the best Super Bowl halftime show ever.

“It’s going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We’re going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever,” she said.

“I think it’s just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have like that 12 minutes of an amazing show.”

The “Hips Don’t Lie” chart-topper is one of music’s most recognizable names and faces and has achieved a career spanning nearly three decades. Shakira does it all. Aside from music, she has acted, endorsed many products, been a coach on The Voice, and become a philanthropist. As seen on Shakira‘s website, she uses her huge platform to help children who are not yet in school and focuses on universal education and early childhood development.

Shakira Is 43-Years-Old

Shakira was born on February 2, 1977, making her 43-years-old today and an Aquarius. According to Famous Birthdays, she is the most famous person named Shakira and the second most-popular celebrity born on that day. Her parents named her Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll but professionally she goes by her first name. The “Can’t Remember to Forget You” songstress was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, but currently lives in Barcelona, Spain, per Healthy Celeb. Due to her father, William Mebarak Chadid, having earlier marriages, she has eight older siblings.

Shakira Is 5 Feet, 2 Inches Tall

You may be used to seeing Shakira potentially looking a little taller in photoshoots and on red carpets due to the power of high heels but she is fairly petite. The “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” hitmaker stands a mere 5-foot-2, or 157 cm in height.

Fans of Lopez and Shakira have known about the two Latin superstars performing at the Super Bowl since last September. Both entertainers originally teased their Instagram followers by posting a photo of each other on their accounts.

Shortly later, it was announced they would both be performing together for this year’s half time show. Since then, the iconic duo hasn’t stopped teasing fans about the big show.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Shakira shared a new photo of herself with Anna Kaiser who wore Shakira’s exclusive new merch made especially to celebrate the upcoming performance. They appeared to be in a rehearsal studio, getting ready for the big night. In other Instagram uploads, she has been counting down the days.