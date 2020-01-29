Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Seemingly Proposes To New Girlfriend Just Months After Beth’s Death

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman lost his beloved wife Beth about seven months ago. In the months since then, he has been open in admitting his grief has been quite overwhelming. There have been rumors swirling that he has been dating Beth’s former personal assistant, and now it seems he may have proposed to her.

This shocker comes from a short promotional video for The Dr. Oz Show. The clip, shared via the show’s Twitter page on Tuesday, is intended to generate buzz for some of the episodes and guests slated to be featured in February.

One of those upcoming episodes will have “Dog” in the studio. In fact, based on the brief snippet shown, it is revealed that this has already been taped. The teaser indicates that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star will have his rumored girlfriend, Moon Angell, with him and that he will be talking about his new relationship.

During that brief glimpse into the upcoming episode, Dog turns to Moon and seemingly proposes to her. The look on her face appears to be one of utter shock.

“Moon Angell, will you marry me?” Dog asks.

This February on The Dr. Oz Show: Big stories — bigger guests@DogBountyHunter@JessicaSimpson And will @markwahlberg and I settle our rivalry? Tune in. pic.twitter.com/NBgrzjw1ih — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 28, 2020

Dog’s rumored romance with Angell has already generated a lot of controversies, even among his own family members. The reality television star’s daughters Cecily and Lyssa Chapman have been vocal in noting their disdain for this alleged relationship.

Despite the pushback from his daughters, Dog has made it clear that his time with Moon has been helpful to him, and he’s not cutting her out of his life. Now, it looks like he has a lot more to share.

Some Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are essentially freaking out over this brief clip. Beth died just seven months ago, and shortly after her death, Dog insisted he would never marry again. In fact, he reportedly promised Beth that he would not marry anybody else after her passing.

According to Page Six, Dog’s fans will not have to wait long to see how this really plays out during the show. This episode of The Dr. Oz Show is slated to air on Monday, February 3.

Not only does Moon look stunned by Dog’s proposal, but Dr. Oz does too. The clip is masterfully cut off right after that, enticing everybody to tune in to see the rest of the segment.

According to TMZ, there is definitely more to this story. Their sources indicate that Dog got caught up in an overly-emotional moment and felt that God had told him to propose.

The entire production team seemingly thought during that moment that the proposal was real. However, sources close to Dog tell the outlet that there is no actual proposal and Dog is not engaged to Moon. However, he seemingly did tell her when they taped the upcoming show that he loves her.

The show teases that Dog and Moon are appearing on the show together to set the record straight. Just what will he say and how will this supposed proposal play out on air? Fans will certainly be curious to find out on Monday.