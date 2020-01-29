Teresa Giudice Gets New Boob Job As Divorce From Husband Joe Giudice Heats Up

Teresa Giudice is working on her revenge body. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed that she had a second breast augmentation surgery at 47-years-old as part of an effort to make her feel better about herself.

Teresa posted an image of herself on Instagram at a plastic surgery clinic wearing a grey robe while her doctor, Aviva Preminger, stands next to her.

“I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self. 10 Years after my first Breast Augmentation I decided to have my breasts re-done,” she wrote.

Teresa said that the decision to have her breasts redone wasn’t an easy one, but it was necessary for her self-image.

“I was very nervous to re-do my breasts, but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self. I encourage anyone who doesn’t feel their best self to work on feeling better. Even if it is the smallest thing every day,” she added.

Teresa also had high praise for her doctor. She gushed about the board-certified and Harvard educated surgeon and urged anyone looking to have their own surgery to check her out.

” I absolutely loved her and could not be happier with the results,” she said.

Teresa first had her breasts worked on in 2009, and the whole surgery played out during the first season of the show.

The surgery comes as she and her husband Joe Giudice announced that they were ending their marriage after 20 years together. While they didn’t give a reason for the split, the couple has been living apart after Joe was deported following his stint in prison for fraud. Teresa said that if Joe was forced to move to his native Italy, she would not be moving with him.

Teresa and the kids have gone to Italy to visit Joe, but they have been gradually separating their lives since his move.

Both Teresa and Joe have been spotted getting cozy with potentially new romantic partners. Joe was seen dancing with a bunch of women in bikinis in Mexico, while Teresa has been seen hanging out with Anthony Delorenzo, though the reality star maintains that she and her former boyfriend are just friends.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teresa and Anthony dated as teens, and though the two have been hanging out in New Jersey after the mom of four announced her divorce from Joe, she maintains that things are strictly platonic, according to a source.