Yanet Garcia Looks Smoking Hot In Tight Gray Pants, Beanie & Uggs With Beloved Pomeranian

Yanet Garcia looks amazing in another smoking hot social media share. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, Garcia has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure on her wildly popular page, rocking everything from sexy workout attire to tight-fitting dresses and more. In the most recent shot that was shared for fans, the beauty sizzled as she bundled up for the cold.

In the caption of the shot, she geotagged her location in Beverly Hills, California, where she struck a pose in front of a sign with the city’s name. She was all smiles for the camera, looking casual but still sexy in a pair of tight gray sweats that fit her like a glove. On top, she rocked an orange sherpa jacket with a hood and accessorized the ensemble with a black pom beanie in addition to a pair of Ugg boots.

Sticking with the casual theme of the photo, the model wore her long, dark locks down and straight as well as a subtle application of makeup that included lip gloss. The weather girl held her beloved Pomeranian, Mamacita, in her arms while the pooch wore a pink harness and had a matching pink leash. The post has only been live on the stunner’s account for a short time, but it’s already earning her rave reviews from fans.

In addition to an impressive 170,000 likes, Garcia’s photo has also racked up over 300 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her figure. A few more dropped a line to let her know that the dog is adorable while others opted to comment with emoji rather than words. About half the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“Perfect as always,” one fan wrote in addition to a winking face emoji.

“Make me FAMOUS. Im way too cute to WORK and you are so pretty,” a second follower added.

“Oh God, where is this wonderful beauty from???” another Instagram user asked.

