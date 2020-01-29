Elizabeth Hurley Shimmers In Low-Cut Pink Glittering Dress: ‘Razzle Dazzle’

British beauty Elizabeth Hurley treated her 1.5 million Instagram followers to another smoking hot Instagram update in which she flaunted her age-defying body. The brunette bombshell didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be indoors, lounging on a couch with an ornate gold frame visible on the wall behind her.

The beauty rocked a pink dress crafted from a glittering fabric that drew even more attention to Elizabeth’s incredible physique. The dress featured a low-cut neckline that displayed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and Elizabeth highlighted that area of her body by adding a statement necklace as an accessory.

The dress had long sleeves that covered up the British babe’s arms, but the hem appeared to barely graze mid-thigh. Given how the photo was cropped, not all of Elizabeth’s legs were visible, but the look would have showcased plenty of her toned stems. The dress also featured a draping detail that drew attention to the bombshell’s hourglass physique based on how the fabric moved over her body.

Elizabeth’s brunette locks were loose in a casual, tousled style, and her face appeared to be glowing with youth. Her piercing blue eyes were heavily lined with black liner and shadow for a sultry, smoky look, and she had a pale pink shade on her lips to balance out the bold eyes. She flashed a smile at the camera and paired the post with a cheeky caption, delighting her followers.

Elizabeth’s Instagram followers absolutely loved the stunning snap, and the post received over 3,900 likes within just 11 minutes. Her fans appeared thrilled to see her in yet another glittering dress, and the post also received 150 comments within the same short time span from all her eager fans.

One follower called Elizabeth a “gorgeous babe.”

Another got a bit flirtatious in the comment section, and said “you look beautiful, can I come around for cup of tea.”

One fan called the British babe “the most beautiful woman in the world!!!!!”

Another fan referenced Elizabeth’s grin, not her body, and said “million megawatt smile!”

Elizabeth seems to have a penchant for dresses crafted from a shimmering, sparkling material that highlight her stunning physique. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, the 54-year-old model donned a silver-and-gold dress with a form-fitting silhouette and low-cut neckline. She looked radiant in the ensemble, and she added to the sexy vibe of the Instagram update by laying on a navy-and-white couch and lounging seductively. She rocked a similar makeup look that evening, accentuating her gorgeous eyes yet again.