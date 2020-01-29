Demi Lovato Reportedly Wants Her Super Bowl LIV National Anthem Performance To Be ‘One Of The Best Ever’

Demi Lovato made her comeback in the music industry on Sunday evening with a moving performance of her new song, “Anyone,” on the Grammys stage. Sources close to the singer told Hollywood Life after the show that the performance was exactly what Demi needed to gain her confidence back following a long musical hiatus. Now, Demi is reportedly more ready than ever for her next gig — singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV this weekend.

One source explained to the publication that Demi’s appearance at the Grammys was somewhat of a “warm-up” for the Super Bowl since it had been two years since her last live performance. After receiving a standing ovation at the awards show, the former Disney star is reportedly ready to “crush” it at the Super Bowl.

“She’s not taking this opportunity lightly. She’s a huge football fan and she can’t wait to pour her heart out for this once in a lifetime opportunity,” the source explained.

Of course, the singer is preparing vigorously to take the stage once more. The source continued on to say that Demi is “relaxing” this week and minimizing how much she talks and goes out to avoid getting sick.

“She is taking all preparations to be ready for her big performance. She is going to be practicing all week and is more than ready to make her national anthem performance one of the best ever,” the source added.

Demi’s performance at the Grammys was so powerful that she broke down a bit on stage before and after the song. As fans know, “Anyone” was written just days before the singer’s apparent drug overdose in July 2018. She was hospitalized and continued on to a few stints in rehab. Since that time, however, Demi has built herself back up and is reportedly ready to return to music.

The music industry is welcoming Demi back with open arms, and she’s grateful, according to HL‘s source.

“Demi was overcome with emotion when she saw the standing ovation she received because she felt the audience really connected with her which is exactly what she had hoped for,” the source said.

Another insider added that she feels “blessed” to have the support of so many fellow musicians. Close friend Selena Gomez posted a photo from Demi’s performance on her Instagram story and called it “inspirational.”

Selena also thanked Demi for her “courage.”

Other stars to shower Demi with love include Pink and Sam Hunt. According to HL‘s source, the praise from her peers is exactly what the former actress needed to conquer her Super Bowl performance on February 2.