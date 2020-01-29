Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Trains Her Tight Abs In Sports Bra And Leggings On Instagram

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan trained her enviable abs in a recent video series on her Instagram page and fans are loving it. Dressed in a black sports bra and a matching pair of leggings, the blond beauty started the workout with a set of weighted bridge leg lifts. This exercise required her to lay on the ground with her hips thrust upward as she held a medicine ball over her head. She then lifted her kneed towards her elbows.

In the next video, she knocked out a set of kneeling diagonal chops For these moves, she pulled the medicine ball down across her torso and then back up again. The third clip saw her complete some weighted sit-up with the ball lifted overhead and then she ended the workout with a set of single-leg knee crunches.

In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for the video.

“Ohhhh, I’m totally doing this setup tonight!” one eager fitness enthusiast wrote.

“Yesss!!!!” adding this to my shoulder day tomorrow!” another added. “Your ab workouts are my faaaave!”

“Your videos are amazing. & helps me in the gym,” a third admirer added. “Thank you doll.”

And one Instagram user vouched for the effectiveness of the exercises that Ashleigh demonstrated.

“These have you hurting so much the next day!” they wrote. “You will thank yourself later though. They work.”

There were also lots of comments and questions about her leggings. In the caption, Ashleigh revealed that her workout attire was from her activewear company, NVGTN. But, according to the brand’s website, each of their products is sold out at the moment. Fortunately for fans of the clothing, in a previous post, Ashleigh said that they’re planning to do a new release soon.

Ashleigh is likely used to getting these comments about her leggings under her Instagram posts. Fans raved about the blue workout pants she wore during a recent glute-focused “bulking” routine. She showed off the fit of the pants and its stripe detail at the back as she completed a workout that included alternating lunges, cable stiff-legged deadlifts, dumbbell squats, and weighted glute bridges.

In the last video of this series, she added a gray cropped sweatshirt to her outfit as she shared her diet tip of the day. Ashleigh’s advice in that clip focused on the eating requirements for bulking effectively.

“If you don’t already know, if you’d like to successfully bulk, you need to make sure that you’re eating a caloric surplus,” she said, “that means eating more calories than you’re going to burn.”