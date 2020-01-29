Candice Swanepoel Looks Smoking Hot In Sparkling Fringe Look: ‘No Pants Is The New Trend’

Blond bombshell Candice Swanepoel recently thrilled her 14 million Instagram followers with a sexy snap from a high-fashion photoshoot. In the picture, Candice knelt down in front of a simple gray background. The stunner from South Africa rocked a top that was covered with bedazzled fringe details for a fashion-forward, glamorous vibe.

Candice tagged a wide variety of people in the picture who were presumably responsible for putting together the look. She also tagged Harper’s Bazaar Greece, suggesting that the photoshoot was for the fashion publication.

The fringe detail on the top cascaded down Candice’s toned physique, somewhat hiding her curves. However, she wore the fringe top with what looked to be no bottoms. Her toned, mile-long legs were on full display in the ensemble, and she also gave viewers a tantalizing peek at her pert derriere. Given how sparkly the top was, the team styling Candice kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of statement earrings and black boots.

Candice’s makeup application was done in a seductive manner. She had a nude shade on her lips and smoky lined eyes, while the shadows in the picture highlighted her sharp cheekbones. Her blond locks were parted on the side and slicked back, and she stared straight at the camera. She paired the photo with a cheeky caption that referenced her lack of pants, juxtaposing the serious, high-fashion shot with a bit of humor.

Candice’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling shot, and the post racked up over 118,600 likes within just 11 hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look. Though it wasn’t quite as explicitly sexy as many of the bikini snaps that Candice shares from her Tropic of C swimwear brand, the photoshoot had a seductive, sultry vibe that her followers seemed to respond to.

“That’s a trend I can endorse,” one Instagrammer said, referencing Candice’s caption.

Another admirer commented, “you are from another world.”

One fan simply said, “fierce!!!”

Another follower compared Candice to a blossom, saying, “I have walked in several gardens and I have never seen a flower as beautiful as you.”

The blond bombshell frequently flaunts her toned physique in super-skimpy bikinis. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the beauty posed in a minuscule red string two-piece under an outdoor shower. While Candice often shares snaps in her brand’s swimwear on her own page, the latest bikini update came on Tropic of C’s Instagram page.