Billy Joel’s Prized Motorcycle Collection Damaged, 12 Bikes Vandalized In Break-In At His Long Island Estate

The Grammy-winning singer's beloved bikes were damaged following a home invasion.

Billy Joel is the victim of a break-in at his home. A large garage located on the 70-year-old music legend’s Long Island estate was broken into over the weekend and a vandal damaged a large number of the Grammy winner’s beloved motorcycles, TMZ reports.

The burglar broke in after smashing a glass window in a door leading to a garage and went on to vandalize 12 of Joel’s vintage and custom bikes. A home office was also vandalized in the break-in, but nothing was reported stolen.

Police in Nassau County said the break-in occurred sometime between 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 a.m. Monday on Centre Island Road in Centre Island, according to a report by CBS News. Joel was not home at the time, but he discovered the damage to his property early Monday morning.

Fans know that Joel is more than a motorcycle enthusiast. For more than 30 years, the singer has been an avid collector of vintage and custom bikes and has also had his parts of his collection on display. For a diehard collector like Joel, having his prized bikes vandalized is just as bad as having them stolen.

Indeed, Joel’s love for motorcycles is legendary. The future Rock and Roll Hall of Famer famously took his ex-wife supermodel Christie Brinkley for a spin on one of his bikes when she starred in his “Uptown Girl” music video in the early 1980s. He even paid tribute to his love for life on the open road with the song “Motorcycle Song.” In 2010, Joel opened his own bike shop, 20th Century Cycles, where he even built a bike for fellow classic rocker Bruce Springsteen. He also led a motorcycle ride to a 9/11 memorial in 2012.

But he did have a major bike-related mishap more than three decades before this recent break-in. In 1982, Joel was involved in a serious motorcycle accident that almost cost him his career as a pianist, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

The singer-pianist was riding on his 1978 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Huntington, Long Island when a driver in a car ran a red light and collided into him. Joel, who was thankfully wearing a helmet at the time, was helicoptered to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in Manhattan, where he underwent surgery on his hands amid fears he would never play the piano again.

The motorcycle was totaled.

There is no word on the extent of damage to Joel’s 12 bikes involved in the recent break-in at his home. Police are still investigating the incident, and no suspects or motives have been announced in the case.