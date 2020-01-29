Donald Trump Slams ‘Nasty’ John Bolton Book, Says He Could Have Caused ‘World War Six’

Donald Trump lashed out at John Bolton on Wednesday, claiming that the former national security adviser would have caused World War Six if he had listened to him.

Bolton and his new book have become a focus of the impeachment trial as new details of the president’s alleged conduct have emerged. Trump has also been focused on Bolton’s revelations, turning to Twitter repeatedly to attack the former U.N. ambassador.

On Wednesday, Trump added to his attacks with a series of messages claiming that Bolton wasn’t good at his job and that if he had listened to his then-adviser, the planet would be engaged in another world war.

“For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, ‘begged’ me for a non Senate [sic] approved job, which I gave him despite many saying ‘Don’t do it, sir,’ takes the job, mistakenly says ‘Libyan Model’ on T.V., and many more mistakes of judgement [sic],” he wrote, adding that Bolton “gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book.”

Trump then added that his conversations with Bolton were classified, which could be a new defense should Bolton testify as a witness in the impeachment trial.

“All Classified National Security. Who would do this?” he added.

Bolton was largely considered to be a hawk when it comes to foreign policy and many worried that he would entangle the U.S. in foreign conflicts if Trump listened to his advice, though the president appears to have largely disregarded his urging.

Bolton has said that he would be willing to testify in the Senate impeachment trial, but it wasn’t until an unpublished manuscript of his upcoming book was released that the public got a view into the things that Bolton may have to say about Trump’s conversations with foreign leaders.

The former security adviser claims that Trump told him to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to launch an investigation into his chief political opponent in the 2020 election, Joe Biden.

Bolton has not confirmed the claim and Trump has repeatedly asserted that he did nothing wrong in regards to his interactions with Ukraine.

Still, Senate Democrats want to call Bolton as a witness to testify in the trial.

Trump concluded his morning Twitter tirade saying that Bolton should have mentioned these new details a long time ago when he was fired. Bolton claims that he stepped down.

“He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!” Trump concluded.