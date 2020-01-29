Donald Trump Slams ‘Nasty’ John Bolton Book, Says He Could Have Caused ‘World War Six’

Donald Trump lashed out at John Bolton on Wednesday, claiming the former national security advisor would have caused World War Six if Trump had listened to him.

Bolton and his new book have become a focus of the impeachment trial as new details of the president’s alleged conduct have emerged. Trump has also been concentrating on Bolton’s revelations, turning to Twitter repeatedly to attack the former U.N. ambassador.

On Wednesday, Trump added to his attacks with a series of messages claiming that the former national security advisor wasn’t good at his job and that if the president had listened to him, the planet would be engaged in another world war.

“For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, ‘begged’ me for a non Senate [sic] approved job, which I gave him despite many saying ‘Don’t do it, sir,’ takes the job, mistakenly says ‘Libyan Model’ on T.V., and many more mistakes of judgement [sic],” he wrote, adding that Bolton “gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book.”

Trump then added that his conversations with Bolton were classified, which could be a new defense for the president, should Bolton testify as a witness in the impeachment trial.

“All Classified National Security. Who would do this?” he added.

Bolton was largely considered to be a hawk when it came to foreign policy and many worried he would entangle the U.S. in foreign conflicts. However, it seems the president largely disregarded his advisor’s urging.

The former U.N. ambassador has said he would be willing to testify in the Senate impeachment trial, but the potential information he could add to the trial wasn’t fully realized by the public until an unpublished manuscript of his upcoming book was released that detailed Bolton’s understanding of Trump’s conversations with foreign leaders.

The former security adviser claims Trump told him to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to launch an investigation into Trump’s chief political opponent in the 2020 election, Joe Biden.

The president has repeatedly asserted that he did nothing wrong during his interactions with Ukraine and Bolton has yet to confirm his assertions about Trump’s actions.

Still, Senate Democrats want to call the former national security advisor as a witness to testify.

Trump concluded his morning Twitter tirade by saying that Bolton should have mentioned these new details a long time ago, when he was fired.

“He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!” Trump concluded.

Bolton maintains that he stepped down and was not fired.