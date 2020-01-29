Fitness Bombshell Anita Herbert Showcases Rock Hard Abs In Skimpy Bikini

Fitness bombshell Anita Herbert likes to flaunt her body on social media. Her latest Instagram update saw her showing off her curves in a skimpy bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

According to the geotag for the post, Anita was somewhere on Miami Beach. The picture captured all of her body as she walked barefoot in the sand. A row of condominiums could be seen in the distance behind her.

The beauty’s bikini top was a classic triangle style in a bold red color. The cups were wide apart and showed off plenty of cleavage. The bottoms were made of a blue fabric with white stars and had several thin, red straps that sat low on her hips.

The barely-there suit gave Anita’s followers a good look at her fit physique — especially her rock hard abs. Her shapely shoulders and toned legs were also on display. The bodybuilder’s bronze skin glowed in the sunlight as she smiled while looking at something off to the side.

Anita wore her long hair in two braids that fell over her shoulders. She looked to be wearing little, if any, makeup. She donned a large pair of sunglasses while she carried a bottle of some kind of shake in her hand. She wore a pale pink color on her fingernails and a bright red color on her toenails.

The post also showed a photo of supplements that she said she takes, which included a protein powder, a pre-workout supplement and amino acids.

In a lengthy caption, she also spoke about supplements while offering other fitness tips for those looking to improve their health.

Some of her followers asked for advice about what supplements to take. She was nice enough to take the time to answer many of them. Other fans raved over how good she looked in the tiny two-piece.

“Stunning and incredibly lovely. Simply gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“That’s one strong and beautiful body… a amazing piece of art,” said a second admirer.

“Your body is mind blowing,” a third follower told Anita.

“Thank you for the information you look great,” commented a fourth admirer.

The fitness queen likes to share health and fitness advice on Instagram. Many of her posts are workouts that will help people build muscle. She also shares the result of her hard work in the gym in skimpy outfits, like the little black dress she wore earlier this month.