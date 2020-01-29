Jesy Nelson Looks Sensational In ‘Dream’ Orange Corset-Style Dress With Thigh-High Slit At The NTAs

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson attended the National Television Awards last night in London, U.K., and looked sensational on the red carpet.

The “Woman Like Me” hitmaker stunned in a bright orange silk corset-style dress that fell to the floor. The garment had a thigh-high slit and was very low-cut at the top. Nelson displayed the tattoos on her arms and accessorized herself with numerous rings. The brunette beauty sported her long wavy hair down and pushed it over to one side. Nelson paired the ensemble with silver heels and rocked long white acrylic nails.

For her makeup, the “No More Sad Songs” songstress wore a red lip and black mascara and eyeliner.

On the carpet, Nelson was photographed with her arms beside her with one leg pushed forward. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and parted her lips.

For her Instagram caption, she thanked the designer of the garment, Suzanne Neville, for creating her dream dress.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 112,000 likes and over 645 comments, proving to be popular with her 6.5 million followers.

“You are gorgeous. My inspiration,” one user wrote, adding multiple love heart emoji.

“Find me a better match between Jesy Nelson and this dress,” another shared.

“YOU ARE A DREAM,” a third fan remarked passionately in capital letters.

“you’re the dream woman, whatever you wear you make it look 100000000 times better,” a fourth admirer commented.

On the night, Nelson won the Factual award for her documentary, Odd One Out, which broke records. The touching film saw the pop star open up about online bullying and trolling. Nelson was labeled as “the fat one” in Little Mix which made her struggle with her self-esteem and confidence. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she explained that everything got so bad that she ended up starving herself.

The heartfelt documentary saw Nelson reveal the shocking details of her trying to take her own life after being obsessed with reading negative comments.

When delivering her acceptance speech, Nelson got very emotional, per Standard.

“This is so overwhelming, I’m such a baby,” she said.

The “Change Your Life” chart-topper thanked the BBC who she explained was an incredible team to work with and her friend — Adam Goodall — for being an amazing director.

“I want to thank every single person who was in the documentary for being so brave and courageous to tell their story to the world,” Nelson continued.

Odd One Out became the top show on BBC iPlayer in the week of release with 1.87 million requests within seven days