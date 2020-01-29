Leah McSweeney Spotted Filming Intro Scene For ‘RHONY’ Season 12, Gives Details About Her ‘Vibe’

Leah McSweeney shared and deleted the post!

Leah McSweeney was seen filming her intro scene for the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City earlier this week.

Ahead of the series’ yet-to-be announced premiere, the newest member of the show, who was confirmed as a new addition in November at the first-ever BravoCon fan convention in New York City, took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself filming with a green screen behind her while wearing a red Herve Leger dress with her hair down.

“Yes I wore [Herve Leger] and played [Cardi B] while filming my intro [because] it is a f**kin vibe!” McSweeney wrote in the caption of her since deleted post, via a screenshot shared by Bravoholic on January 28.

While it was unclear why McSweeney deleted the post after sharing, she may have been advised to do so by her producers. After all, Bravo executives don’t like to see any spoilers shared before the season airs, especially if they could potentially ruin a storyline of the series.

McSweeney was first spotted filming for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York City at a Big Apple hotel with returning cast member Tinsley Mortimer in August. Since then, she’s spent tons of time with her new co-stars, including Luann de Lesseps, who has shared a number of photos of the two of them on her social media pages in recent months.

McSweeney has also shared photos of herself with her co-stars on Instagram, including a photo taken at BravoCon and another taken during a fashion show.

Just last month, de Lesseps opened up about McSweeney’s addition to The Real Housewives of New York City cast. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, de Lesseps spoke to Hollywood Life about what fans should expect to see from the new member at the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in early December, where she was tending to a Christmas-themed performance of her Countess and Friends cabaret show.

“She’s great, she’s downtown and she’s not afraid. She gets in there, and it’s not an easy group to come into. I think she holds her own, and at the same time she’s vulnerable,” de Lesseps explained.

“I think people are really going to connect to her. She’s a young girl and she has a daughter,” she added.

McSweeney was added to the show around the time that longtime cast member Bethenny Frankel announced she was quitting.