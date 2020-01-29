‘This Is Us’ Star Sterling K. Brown Joins Tik Tok And The Results Are Hilarious

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown has joined the social media app Tik Tok, and the results are absolutely hilarious.

The actor, who plays Randall Pearson on the hit NBC series, posted a short video from the fun app to Instagram. In it, Sterling is seen dancing joyfully and performing some of the most legendary moves from the past few decades, including the Running Man and the Robot.

He executed the dances to the 1991 tune “I Wanna Sex You Up” by Color Me Badd.

At first, Sterling is standing still in the short clip, waiting for the music to start. As soon as the song begins with the words “Tik Tok ya don’t stop,” the actor quickly segues into his two dances.

Sterling has apparently found Tik Tok to be a place to share his expertise. In Tik Tok clips, which are 15 seconds long, users of the app can create short lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos.

In the video, Sterling is wearing a dark button-down shirt, topped with an oatmeal-colored cardigan sweater. He finished his look with dark jeans and brown work boots.

The handsome actor proves that he has talents other than his superior drama skills. He expertly creates his own style of dance, a mash-up of some of the most iconic moves of his generation.

Sterling’s fans loved the smile-inducing clip, including his co-star and on-screen sister Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson on the beloved NBC drama series. Her fun reaction drew over 250 likes.

“So here for this star energy,” said one user, adding a gold star emoji to their comment.

“Okay, but why do I love this so much,” remarked a second fan of the actor.

“Probably gonna download the app just so I can follow this kind of energy,” stated a third commenter, who apparently liked the video so much, he plans to continue to watch future clips posted by the television star.

This is not the first time that Sterling has demonstrated his dance skills.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that aired in late December 2019, Sterling attempted to teach two retro hip hop moves to Kelly and her guest star, actress Karen Gillan, star of Jumanji: The Next Level.

He instructed the women to try the Cabbage Patch, a popular move where a dancer is stationary except for the movement of the arms and hips, swaying seductively in a circle.

Sterling then demonstrated the Running Man for the audience, telling both Kelly and Karen not to try the fast-paced move because they were wearing heels.