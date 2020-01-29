Brie & Nikki Bella Are Both Pregnant And It Wasn’t Planned

As twins, Brie and Nikki Bella do a lot together — including pregnancies. The 36-year-old Total Bellas stars revealed in this week’s People magazine that they are both currently expecting, and it wasn’t at all planned.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!” Brie told the publication.

What’s even crazier is that Nikki and Bella are due a week and a half apart from each other. Nikki said that the pregnancies were a surprise for both herself and her sister, who currently shares daughter Birdie, 2, with wrestler husband Daniel Bryan.

“It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it,” Nikki admitted.

Although Nikki did not have any children, she explained that she got a “feeling” that she should take a pregnancy test. At first, she thought she might have been getting “twin vibes” because Brie had already shared the news of her pregnancy, but something told her that this feeling was much bigger.

Nikki became engaged to her fiance, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, back in November. They weren’t planning to have kids yet, according to Nikki.

As for Brie, she explained that she had decided she was only “meant to have one child” after months of trying for a seconds pregnancy with Daniel.

Then, a miracle happened. Brie first noticed the signs of pregnancy during a trip to France with Daniel, where she said she felt “off” and “uncomfortable.”

“When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the positive sign, I was like, ‘Oh, s***!”

Brie and Nikki shared that they are even experiencing the same symptoms, like nausea and changed eating habits.

All of the symptoms are worth it for the twins, though, who are both ecstatic to be expecting.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole life,” Nikki said.

As fans know, the former wrestler was previously engaged to John Cena. She got candid about her relationship with John and how it changed her perspective on pregnancy during a recent interview with Health magazine.

Nikki said at the time that she did want to be a mom one day, but she wasn’t sure if it would be in the near future. She realized after her relationship with John ended that she wanted to focus on her career a bit more. Nikki also admitted in the interview that she was dealing with a recent diagnosis of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), which affects fertility.

Despite the unpredictability of her situation, Nikki assured People that she can’t wait to finally fulfill her dream of staring a family.