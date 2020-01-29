Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Teases Fans And Lifts Her Plaid Skirt In Eye-Popping New Snap: ‘Happy Hump-Day’

Kayla Moody gave her 631,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared an eye-popping “hump-day” post that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The sizzling snap was shared on Wednesday morning and was an instant hit with the hot military wife’s massive following on the social media platform. Kayla appeared to have been enjoying some retail therapy when she found the perfect moment to capture the steamy selfie. She looked absolutely incredible in yet another skimpy ensemble that did way more showing than covering up, driving her fans wild.

Kayla sent pulses racing in her sexy outfit that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The look included a classic black crop top that clung tight to her torso to highlight her slender frame. It boasted a daringly low scoop neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage and cut off half-way down her flat midsection to flash a glimpse of her impressive abs.

The blond bombshell paired her tiny top with a bold, black-and-red plaid mini skirt. The pleated number fell just to the babe’s upper thighs and hugged her pert derriere in all of the right ways. Though it was already daringly short, Kayla upped the ante of the look even more and teased her fans by hiking up one side of the garment to her waist, threatening to expose way more than just her toned legs.

Kayla completed her barely-there shopping day look with a pair of black thigh-high boots with a lace-up detail in the middle. She did not add any jewelry or accessories, allowing her curvaceous figure to take center stage. Her platinum tresses were worn down, and she sported a full face of makeup that included a glossy pink lip and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing the social media sensation some love for her most recent social media appearance. It has racked up over 2,300 likes after just 30 minutes of going live — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for Kayla’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Body of a goddess,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kayla was a “perfect 10.”

“You’re easily the most beautiful woman on the internet right now,” commented a third.

Kayla is far from shy about showing some skin in her Instagram posts. Another recent addition to her page saw her flaunting her insane curves in a tight latex dress with a plunging neckline. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the photo over 17,000 likes.