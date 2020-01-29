Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Getaway To Idaho With Her Children Penelope & Reign

On Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian took to popular social media site Instagram to post several photos from a recent trip to Idaho. In the photos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star features her two youngest children, daughter Penelope and son Reign, while giving her followers an eyeful of the beautiful Idaho scenery.

The first snap in the photoset features the children posing in front of a classic wood cabin. Seven-year-old Penelope flashes a wide smile for the camera as she dons an oversized, long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, and silver sandals while 5-year-old Reign wears a blue sweater, orange shorts, and camouflage sandals. His blonde hair is pulled back into a ponytail.

The photo of the two kids is followed by a goofy selfie of Kourtney and Penelope. Penelope appears to be caught mid-expression as she points towards the camera and Kourtney gazes directly at the camera with her lips in the form of an “O.” The 40-year-old’s messy dark tresses spill around her face and she wears black mascara and glossy lipstick.

Kourtney also added a couple of videos to the post, including one of a blazing campfire set next to a lake and evergreen trees, with mountains featured in the distance.

Another selfie of the Poosh mogul features her in a bedroom posing in front of a mirror. She wears a beige Yeezy sweatshirt with the words “Lucky me! I see ghosts” written across the front and black shorts. She accessorizes with a black bucket hat as she looks down towards her phone with her mouth slightly open.

The seven-year-old rocked some chic vacation vibes in a snap featuring an orange shirt, knotted at the bottom, white paisley pants, and black sunglasses hanging from the top of the shirt. The photo, seemingly taken while on a hike, also highlights the idyllic location in the background as the sun sets through a smattering of trees.

The eldest Kardashian sister captioned the photos with a Gus Van Sant reference. Her 86.3 million Instagram followers left over one million likes on the post in the first day of being posted in addition to many comments.

“You should start a travel vlog,” one Instagram user suggested.

“You have the cutest Kardashian kids,” another follower commented.

“Family is everything,” a third fan chimed in, following up with a red heart and kissy face emoji.

Despite a recent post that had fans speculating that Kourtney was pregnant, the reality television star debunked the rumor, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She shares Penelope, Reign, and her oldest son, Mason, with her ex Scott Disick.